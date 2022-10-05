'Country needs Liz Truss to succeed': County's Tory MPs support PM after conference speech

Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O'Leary after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Mrs Truss spoke to the audience in Birmingham saying she would press ahead with her economic plans despite severe criticism – some from within her own party – since the mini budget last month.

Responding to the speech, Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, Telford MP Lucy Allan, and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, all said the Prime Minister's growth plans would benefit people – and called on colleagues to support her.

Ms Allan said: "The country needs Liz Truss to succeed. She inherited an almost impossible in-tray when she became PM. The country faces the prospect of a significant recession and a cost of living crisis. The PM is right to respond to these challenges by focusing on growth.

"In her conference speech she clearly articulated her agenda to take us through this challenging period. It is an agenda party members support and it is time for MPs to put the country first and get behind the PM."

Mr Pritchard said: "The PM's speech clearly set out why going for growth is good for local jobs and investment.

"Shropshire needs to prosper further and this will not be achieved through even higher taxes.

"Money for local and national public services will increase by raising tax revenues by growing the wider economy not by taxing local people even more."

Mr Kawczynski said: "Liz Truss has just become Prime Minister, she has been in position for a matter of days, she has had to deal with the period of mourning and the huge logistical issue of arranging a state funeral. I have every confidence in her.

"I would urge fellow Tory MPs tempted to criticise her to give her the space and time to set out what her policies are.

"I was against removing the previous prime minister and I spoke out on that but we are where we are.