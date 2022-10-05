Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Councillors unanimously approve "breakthrough" scheme for 79 homes in Llandrindod Wells

By Elgan HearnMid WalesPoliticsPublished:

Plans to build 79 homes in Llandrindod Wells, with 60 of them expected to be affordable, have been unanimously approved by Powys councillors.

Ithon Road 79 Home Development Site - from Google Streetview.
Ithon Road 79 Home Development Site - from Google Streetview.

The proposals by JG Hale construction Ltd also include vehicle access and all the associated works was discussed by Powys County Council’s Planning committee at their meeting on Wednesday, October 5.

The scheme is earmarked for 2.6 hectares of agricultural land to the east of Ithon Road and near to Ysgol Calon Cymru’s Llandrindod Wells campus.

A spokesman for Powys County Council confirmed that application has been given the green light and said: “It has been approved as per recommendations in the report.”

Agent for the developer, Barrie Davies of Asbri planning Ltd said that he is: “delighted with this.”

Mr Davies added that the plans had been described as a “breakthrough application” which had been praised at the meeting for being “well designed.”

Mr Davies believed this was: “reflected in the unanimous consent.”

The application was “called in” for a decision by councillors by the former local county councillor for the area, Jon Williams.

This was due to concerns from nearby residents that the scheme would mean a loss of privacy and have a visual impact.

The development forms part of a site allocated for housing and the building of 55 dwellings in the northern section has just been finished.

A condition has been placed on the planning permission to ensure that 60 of the dwellings are and will remain affordable homes.

A sustainable drainage application (SuDS) will need to be approved before building work can start.

Politics
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Elgan Hearn

By Elgan Hearn

@ElganPowysLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Powys.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News