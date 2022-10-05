Ithon Road 79 Home Development Site - from Google Streetview.

The proposals by JG Hale construction Ltd also include vehicle access and all the associated works was discussed by Powys County Council’s Planning committee at their meeting on Wednesday, October 5.

The scheme is earmarked for 2.6 hectares of agricultural land to the east of Ithon Road and near to Ysgol Calon Cymru’s Llandrindod Wells campus.

A spokesman for Powys County Council confirmed that application has been given the green light and said: “It has been approved as per recommendations in the report.”

Agent for the developer, Barrie Davies of Asbri planning Ltd said that he is: “delighted with this.”

Mr Davies added that the plans had been described as a “breakthrough application” which had been praised at the meeting for being “well designed.”

Mr Davies believed this was: “reflected in the unanimous consent.”

The application was “called in” for a decision by councillors by the former local county councillor for the area, Jon Williams.

This was due to concerns from nearby residents that the scheme would mean a loss of privacy and have a visual impact.

The development forms part of a site allocated for housing and the building of 55 dwellings in the northern section has just been finished.

A condition has been placed on the planning permission to ensure that 60 of the dwellings are and will remain affordable homes.