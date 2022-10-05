Jane Thomas Head of Finance at Powys County Council

At a meeting of the Governance and Audit committee on Friday, September 30, members were given a quarterly report on the council’s strategic risk register.

One of the major risks to the authority is that the cost-of-living crisis, which includes energy price hikes, historically high inflation levels, volatile financial market and a weak pound, will impact the council’s budgets and services and ability to borrow money for projects.

The register gave members a view of how things stood at the end of June.

Councillor William Powell said: “This is a very much historic snapshot – because of the pace of developments which surround us – what reassurance can be offered that our senior leadership are taking account of the developing financial situation?”

Cllr Powell stressed the threat to the council’s pensions pot as well as the: “very real threat of the large scale collapse in the wider UK economy.”

“We can’t isolate ourselves from it,” said Cllr Powell.

Committee chairperson Lynn Hamilton said: “You’ve summed up the question that’s on many of our minds.”

Lay member Gareth Hall believed that the current crisis could provide a platform to radically alter the methods of providing council services.

Mr Hall said: “I would like this opportunity for everyone at the council to go back to square one when they are looking at their budgets and what they do – not just see this as a one-off response.

“The council will be asking itself – will it be doing things or not – rather than incremental changes and know what statutory and discretionary responsibilities are.

“This is an opportunity coming out of very difficult situation.”

Head of finance, Jane Thomas said: “I can give you complete assurance that work (cost of living crisis) has been at the front of our minds and very much the focus of the senior leadership team and cabinet.”

Ms Thomas agreed with Mr Hall on changing service delivery models.

Ms Thomas said: “We are not looking at tinkering around the edges but whole scale change.

“You have a briefing the week after next week where the whole council will be updated, we will be able to take you through what some of the things services are considering.”