Full Schedule of Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham

West Midlands mayor Andy Street is set to speak today (Sunday October 2) on the main stage.

The conference catchline is "getting Britain moving to deliver more jobs and higher wages" and we're about to hear how they plan to achieve those admirable goals.

"Getting Britain Moving!" the conference catchline can be seen at the bottom of this poster, published on Instagram on October 1.

The conference will open later with tributes to the late Queen.

We'll then hear speeches from West Midlands mayor Andy Street, as well as Tory heavyweights Penny Mordaunt and Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace.

The real political meat, however, comes on Monday when Kwasi Kwarteng addresses members, and on Wednesday when Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers the final leader’s speech.

While there are plenty of fringe and training events over next few days, below is a list of the main speakers on the main stage on each day, according to the official agenda. The order of the speakers isn't given.

CPC22 Agenda

Sunday 2nd October

Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering for the Nation

Tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands

Jake Berry, Chairman of the Conservative Party

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Douglas Ross, Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party

Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd

Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Wales

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence

Monday 3rd October

Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering a Growing Economy

Kwasi Kwarteng, The Chancellor of the Exchequer

Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for International Trade

Ranil Jayawardena, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Chloe Smith, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Jacob Rees-Mogg Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Tuesday 4th October

Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering Better Public Services

Kit Malthouse, Secretary of State for Education

Thérèse Coffey, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for Transport

Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Justice

Suella Braverman, Home Secretary

Foreign Affairs

James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Wednesday 5th October

Hall 1, 10.00 – 12.00: Getting Britain Moving