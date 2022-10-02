Full Schedule of Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham

The conference catchline is "getting Britain moving to deliver more jobs and higher wages" and we're about to hear how they plan to achieve those admirable goals.
The conference will open later with tributes to the late Queen.
We'll then hear speeches from West Midlands mayor Andy Street, as well as Tory heavyweights Penny Mordaunt and Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace.
The real political meat, however, comes on Monday when Kwasi Kwarteng addresses members, and on Wednesday when Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers the final leader’s speech.
While there are plenty of fringe and training events over next few days, below is a list of the main speakers on the main stage on each day, according to the official agenda. The order of the speakers isn't given.
CPC22 Agenda
Sunday 2nd October
Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering for the Nation
Tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons
Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands
Jake Berry, Chairman of the Conservative Party
Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Douglas Ross, Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party
Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd
Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Wales
Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence
Monday 3rd October
Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering a Growing Economy
Kwasi Kwarteng, The Chancellor of the Exchequer
Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for International Trade
Ranil Jayawardena, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Chloe Smith, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Jacob Rees-Mogg Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Tuesday 4th October
Hall 1 (16.00 – 18.00): Delivering Better Public Services
Kit Malthouse, Secretary of State for Education
Thérèse Coffey, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for Transport
Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Justice
Suella Braverman, Home Secretary
Foreign Affairs
James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
Wednesday 5th October
Hall 1, 10.00 – 12.00: Getting Britain Moving
Jake Berry, Chairman of the Conservative Party
Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities
Liz Truss, The Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party.