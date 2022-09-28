Shropshire Council deputy leader quits Cabinet to focus on business, family and residents

Councillor Ed Potter has resigned from the position of Deputy Leader for Shropshire Council

Councillor Ed Potter confirmed his resignation as deputy leader for Shropshire Council today, but said he will not be stepping down as a representative for Loton.

Mr Potter said he thought "long and hard" about the decision to step down from the Cabinet.

He said: "It's a simple fact that we all have to change and assess where we're at.

"I work full-time running a hospitality business that has been, like everything else, really affected by Covid. I've been on the Cabinet for several years and I've given it my all.

"But I also have to run a business, keep the people I employ employed, and earn a living.

"The Cabinet, the leader and the council has my full support and I will continue to support them.

"But it's all about balance, you've got to do what's right for you, and I have to do what's right for my residents. Being a councillor is a big job. I'd rather someone else have the opportunity to take Shropshire Council forward."

Ian Nellins, Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport has been announced as the new deputy leader.

Outlining the changes following Mr Potter's resignation, Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council said: “I also want to thank Ed Potter who, due to the pressures of running a flourishing business, has stepped down from the Cabinet.