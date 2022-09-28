Dedicated Telford councillor up for lifetime achievement honour at national awards

Hilda Rhodes from Telford and Wrekin Council

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, from Telford & Wrekin Council, is up for a lifetime achievement award while the leader of Wolverhampton Council Ian Brookfield is on the shortlist for Leader of the Year. Two Midlands councillors – Councillor Chris Burden, also from Wolverhampton Council, and Councillor Adam Davies, from Dudley Council, are in the running for Young Councillor of the Year.

Organisers for the 13th awards event said nearly 400 nominations were received in five categories for the award that celebrate the varied work of councillors. A panel of judges composed of senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector will select the winners who will be revealed at a ceremony on October 20 at the Roman Baths and Guildhall with Bath & North East Somerset Council as this year’s hosts.

The awards are organised by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA, a specialist fund manager for local authorities and charities. Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive, LGIU said: “In a year like no other, councillors up and down the country have once again been working tirelessly to address the needs of their residents and bring much needed leadership to communities that are struggling day in and day out.

“The 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist is a reflection of the dedication shown by councillors in some of the most turbulent years in recent history. From supporting communities through flooding emergencies and fires to welcoming refugees into our communities, these councillors are some of the most committed elected representatives across England and Wales.”