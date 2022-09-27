Make Me Prime Minister: Jackie Weaver and Goldie's son to appear in political reality series

Make Me Prime Minister will also see Express & Star and Shropshire Star writer Mark Andrews question the would-be political leaders as they attempt to promote their energy policies in Shrewsbury.
The first episode will be screened tonight on Channel 4 at 9.15pm.
Billed as The Apprentice for would-be politicians, the series will see former Labour Party spin doctor Alistair Campbell and ex Tory Party chairman Sayeda Warsi follow 12 candidates as they are set a variety of tasks in which they pitch their policies.
The candidates - who have views from across the political spectrum - will have to persuade and convince former politicians, experienced journalists and the public that they have the charisma, vision, and political acumen to lead.
During the series the dozen would-be Prime Ministers will be whittled down to one winner, who will be crowned Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.