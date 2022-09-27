Make Me Prime Minister: Jackie Weaver and Goldie's son to appear in political reality series

Undated handout photo issued by Channel 4 of viral sensation Jackie Weaver who will be seeing if she has what it takes to be the next Prime Minister in a new Channel 4 series. Ms Weaver is one of the candidates seeking to prove they have what it takes to lead the nation in a new Channel 4 show, Make Me Prime Minister, which will air later this year. Issue date: Wednesday August 24, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ PrimeMinister. Photo credit should read: Channel 4/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Make Me Prime Minister will also see Express & Star and Shropshire Star writer Mark Andrews question the would-be political leaders as they attempt to promote their energy policies in Shrewsbury.

The first episode will be screened tonight on Channel 4 at 9.15pm.

Billed as The Apprentice for would-be politicians, the series will see former Labour Party spin doctor Alistair Campbell and ex Tory Party chairman Sayeda Warsi follow 12 candidates as they are set a variety of tasks in which they pitch their policies.

The candidates - who have views from across the political spectrum - will have to persuade and convince former politicians, experienced journalists and the public that they have the charisma, vision, and political acumen to lead.