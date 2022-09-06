New PM must 'hit the ground running' say leaders

Liz Truss M.P. at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London after it was announced she is the new Conservative party leader, and will become the next Prime Minister. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Miss Truss was today assembling a new cabinet after defeating Rishi Sunak with 57 per cent of the vote – a majority of nearly 21,000.

Speaking after her victory the new Conservative leader pledged to deliver a 'bold plan' to cut taxes and grow Britain’s economy.

And politicians and business leaders across the region said there was not a moment to waste when it came to dealing with rocketing energy prices.

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said swift action was needed to support both families and small businesses struggling with energy bills.

"Liz Truss has promised to hit the ground running, and I think as soon as she has become Prime Minister she will do just that," he said.

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, also welcomed the news.

"Whilst the challenges the country faces are huge, I believe she will lead with vision, imagination, determination and courage."

Mr Dunne said tackling energy bills should be an urgent priority.

"She's got to address the energy-cost crisis," he said. "That needs to be done this month."

Telford MP Lucy Allan said Miss Truss's victory was well-deserved.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said time was running out when it came to tackling the cost-of living crisis.

He believed the economy had already entered recession, with inflation set to hit 14 per cent.

“Businesses across Shropshire don’t have an energy price cap, and are telling us about completely unsustainable rises in their energy bills," he said.

"They are also finding it difficult to secure new fixed term contracts to protect them against further price hikes."

North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, and Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies, both said Miss Truss's election would do little to deliver the change the county needed.

Mrs Morgan said: “It’s clear that the change of Prime Minister will not change the policies of this out-of-touch government.

Councillor Davies called for an immediate general election.

"She doesn't represent the change this country needs," he said.