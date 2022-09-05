Truss wins Tory leadership race and faces daunting challenge as PM

Liz Truss

Liz Truss will become the country’s third female prime minister after securing victory in the Tory leadership contest.

She defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 and will take over as prime minister on Tuesday with the immediate challenge of easing the cost-of-living crisis for households across the country faced with soaring energy bills.

Liz Truss will become the next prime minister after victory in the Tory leadership contest (Rob Pinney/PA)

Boris Johnson will depart No 10 on Tuesday and Ms Truss will fly to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.