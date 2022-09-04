Mark Pritchard supports Wellington Orbit cinema in bid for 'levelling up' money

A levelling up bid submitted to the Government includes money for the full restoration of the Wellington Orbit.
Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard met with Wellington Orbit office manager, Sarah Chard, and finance manager, Ray Hughes, to discuss the latest plans for the popular venue.
If successful the levelling up bid would allow the complete restoration of the Orbit Cinema & Café to create a new exhibition, arts and community events space.
Following the meeting Mr Pritchard said: "I am fully behind the important social and cultural work of The Orbit and their fantastic team. I am glad to support the Levelling Up Funding application for expanding their vital community outreach."