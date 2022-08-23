£45,000 secured for Shropshire armed forces outreach project

Successful bids were made to the Royal British Legion, the Veterans Foundation and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital Veterans Hub.

These bids will support the work of the Armed Forces Community Outreach Project and the recruitment of a part-time support officer.

Cecilia Motley, the council's cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, welcomed the funding.

She said: “A great deal of hard work by Shropshire Council’s culture, leisure and tourism team went into securing funds from these three sources.

"This success means this vital project is secured for another 18 months and allows the Armed Forces Outreach Project time to plan for the future.”

The outreach project offers support finding housing, education and employment, dealing with financial issues, overcoming substance abuse and improving mental and physical health.

It is provided to Shropshire-based veterans, serving personnel and their families, along with members who are receiving hospital care in the county.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst Knight, Shropshire Council’s armed forces covenant champion, added: “After being in the Armed Forces for many years, adjusting to civilian life can be a real challenge for many.

“The outreach project is a lifeline where current and former service personnel and their families can meet up with others who have shared experiences in a safe environment, where professionals are also on hand to help them access appropriate mental and physical health care, offer support in finding employment and housing and assistance with many other issues.