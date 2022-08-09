Knighton Vets Plan - How the conversion could look.

Dr George Roberts of Hafren Veterinary Group had applied to convert West Pennine Trucks – Scania depot on Station Road, Knighton and change its use to become a veterinary practice.

Changes to the building include a reception area with two separate waiting spaces for large and small animals, three consulting rooms, a dispensing area.

The conversion would also include a prep room, an x-ray room, an operating theatre, dog and cat wards, an isolation ward, are to deal with farm animal as well as staff offices.

Documents lodged in support of the application said that: “Due to the vets offering the combination of small animal and large animal facilities and out of hours emergency services, their workload has since grown dramatically hence the need to relocate and expand,”

Approving the development would: “give the practice the opportunity to employ more people and to provide a more comprehensive service – benefiting existing and attracting new clients.”

In her report, planning officer, Emma Jones, explained that as a vets practice is in the D1 use category and is not going to become a residential or retail site, an “essential facility” for employment purposes which is “easily accessible” for residents will be kept.

Ms Jones also looked at whether having animals at the site would cause noise issues for neighbours.

Ms Jones said: “While a veterinary practice does have the potential to emit

noise – from kennelled dogs for example -it is understood that with proper management this does not have to be the case.

“Indeed, it is noted that the applicant currently operates successfully from premises almost opposite the development site, despite the proximity of residential buildings.”

To minimise noise levels, Ms Jones said that “careful attention” is being taken with the acoustics set for the inside of the building.

Ms Jones said: “Dogs and cats will be kept separate at all times to reduce the likelihood of barking and the dog ward will be located towards the centre of the building and treated with sound absorbing ceiling tiles and insulation.

“In addition, it is noted that only very unwell animals are likely to be kept in overnight and these are often sedated and unlikely to generate

unacceptable noise.”

Ms Jones added she would grant approval for the application subject to a number of conditions.