'Technical difficulties' with Shropshire annual electoral canvass now fixed, says council

Johnathan Moor, from Ludlow, described the situation as "farcical" after he received a letter in the post for the annual electoral canvass.

The canvass is held regularly to make sure voter details are correct.

Mr Moor said the letter from Shropshire Council's electoral services department threatened to take legal action if details were not updated by August 16. But when he tried to update his on Tuesday it was impossible.

"It told me that my details were not correct, it threw out my number on the website," he said.

"In view of the security issues identified in the Conservative party election I wondered if it was a fake letter and I was giving someone else my details."

Mr Moor said he also tried and failed with the telephone registration system before speaking to someone in customer services. He said they told him the system was going to be available the next day.

Mr Moor said: "Can't they get anything right?"

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said there had been technical difficulties but the system has been restored.

"Many households across the county received postal instructions from us today to complete their details for the annual electoral canvass," he said.

"Following some technical difficulties with the system, we’re pleased to say these have now been restored."

The spokesman apologised for "any delay this has caused to those trying to complete the canvass".

The council also has a message to anyone who hasn't heard from the authority in the post yet about the canvass