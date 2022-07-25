St David - Stained glass depiction of Saint David, designed by William Burges, at Castell Coch, Cardiff by Hchc2009 available to use under Creative Commons licence.

But the currently tanking UK economy will need to be in a far better position.

Also, the power to create a bank holiday would need to be devolved to the Welsh Parliament.

At a Powys County Council meeting on Friday, July 22 councillors debated a notice of motion by Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan to give council staff St David’s the day off – as is the case at neighbouring Gwynedd Council.

He also wanted the council to write a letter to the UK Government asking them to devolved the power to create bank holidays for Wales to the Welsh Government.

Patron saints in both Scotland and Northern Ireland are celebrated with bank holidays, after the power to do this was devolved to their respective parliament and assembly.

But at the meeting an amendment put forward by Labour’s Cllr David Thomas trumped Cllr Vaughan’s proposal.

Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Thomas said: “I’m not opposed to workers having an extra bank holiday; however, council must expect that this year and probably next year we must face financial pressures arising from the current economic crisis.

“Inflation and interest rates are rising and hundreds of our residents are being touched by poverty – something we haven’t seen for 50 years.”

“What appears almost certain is that the UK is heading towards recession, despite that fact it’s still our duty to maintain essential services for our residents and do all we can to help them through this cost-of-living crisis.

“In setting a date of March 2023 it would mean that this authority would have to face significant extra costs at a time of serious financial challenges and hardships.

“This amendment simply removes a deadline and asks council to accept delegating the power to the Welsh Government to identify bank holidays in the future.”

“It does not take away the right of the motion sponsors to resubmit a request when the economic circumstances are more favourable.”

Council vice-chairman Cllr Beverley Baynham said: “I will be voting against the amendment as I worry that simply writing a letter to Westminster will fall on deaf years.

“We need to stand up and be proactive and lead the way to encourage the rest of the county and Wales to follow suit.”

Cabinet member for a Safer Powys, Cllr Richard Church wanted councillors to think of residents who work in the private sector and would not have a day off, as: “it would reflect badly on the council” and would not project a “good image” to the people of Powys.

He believed that there is a need to wait until St David’s Day can become a bank holiday for “all” in Wales.

A first vote on the amendment was approved by 43 votes for 10 against and one abstention.