Council group says all parties should unite behind CSE report findings

The report said CSE had "thrived unchecked" in Telford & Wrekin.

Last week saw the publication of the findings of the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation (IITCSE), which listed damning findings about the failure to protect children in the town from grooming, abuse, and exploitation.

The report centred on Telford & Wrekin – but the Labour Group stressed the crime is one that can affect children everywhere.

Councillor Kevin Pardy, Shropshire Labour Spokesperson for Children’s Services said it was important all political parties unite behind the findings, and seek to ensure the recommendations are put in place.

He said: “Having read the Telford report and its recommendations, I as a member of Shropshire Council’s People’s Overview Scrutiny committee which is responsible for children’s services, would support Shropshire Council should they believe that it would be of benefit to adopt any of the recommendations as part of our children’s services policies.

"The report is not political and should not be treated as so, it is important for the children that we unite and support any officer initiatives.

"All I would ask of our council, is that we lobby the government for financial support, which will be used to assist our children in enjoying their childhood without fear.”

In a statement the Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour Party added: "Although the report focused on our neighbouring town of Telford, we acknowledge that CSE is by no means limited to Telford and is an issue in many parts of the country. Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour Party is resolved to making the protection of children against all forms of exploitation one of our top priorities.

"As such we will be taking time to understand the full findings and recommendations of the IICSE in detail, and our ongoing focus will be on ensuring that we do whatever we can to prevent similar events happening in Shrewsbury and the wider area of Shropshire.