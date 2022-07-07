Boris Johnson premiership was always going to end badly, says former county MP

Peter Bradley

Peter Bradley, former Labour MP for The Wrekin, said Tory MPs now calling for the Prime Minister to quit were only thinking about their own careers.

"It was always going to end this way," said Mr Bradley, who represented the constituency from 1997 to 2005.

"Boris Johnson came to power on a wave of cynicism and deceit and, despite the disgrace he's brought upon his office, so long as they thought he was a vote-winner, the Tories have kept him there.

"Finally, it seems he's gone too far. But those who are turning on him now deserve no credit. They're simply running for their political lives."

Mr Bradley said simply ditching the Prime Minister would not be enough.

"We need to return to a politics based on public service, respect for our democratic institutions and personal integrity.

"We need a thorough clean-out and a general election is the only way of achieving it.”

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden said Mr Johnson had “debased and degraded” the office of Prime Minister.

He said: “Boris Johnson hasn’t suddenly changed. The dishonesty, duplicity and chaos have been there from the start.

“The Conservative Party knew what they were buying when he became leader. Changing the Chancellor and Health Secretary will make no difference."

“There are fewer and fewer people willing to serve as ministers because they know the Government has no purpose other than the Prime Minister’s survival.”

He said the current chaos the PM was embroiled in had become “more than a squall in politics”.

“There are backlogs and delays in more and more areas of life, a hokey cokey dance on tax and other policies that leave both the public and companies not knowing whether anything will stick for more than a few months,” he said.

“Government announcements are followed by no delivery whatsoever. Political problems have become economic and every day life problems. Policy is no longer decided in the public interest."