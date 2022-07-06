Telford MP calls for 'new mandate from the people' in event of Tory leadership change

Lucy Allan

Ms Allan, who had announced earlier on Wednesday that she no longer supported Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, tweeted after he resisted sustained calls to resign on Wednesday night - including from ministers who visited No 10 to ask him to go.

In comments interpreted as being a call for an election in the event of a new leader, Ms Allan said: "A transfer of power to a new leader without a democratic mandate, I would completely oppose that.

"If we change the leader we need a new mandate from the people, not the MPs.

"It’s called democracy which I value above all else."

Ms Allan, who until this week had been a loyal supporter of Mr Johnson, had earlier on Wednesday said she had lost confidence in him and it was time for him to go.

The Prime Minister met ministers in No 10 on Wednesday, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and could not continue in office.