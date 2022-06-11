Flood defences bid to be taken to the Treasury

Flooding has caused major problems in Shrewsbury for the last three years

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, has revealed plans for the River Severn Partnership (RSP) to meet with Government Treasury officials in the coming weeks.

The Shrewsbury MP said the discussions would be the next focus in trying to secure money for new flood defences in the county.

He said there is a recognition that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) does not have enough enough money for the projects required, and the RSP would push the economic case with the Treasury.

In a letter to the Shrewsbury MP, Simon Clarke, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, confirmed that officials would meet with the group for discussions.

He said: "I recognise the importance of the work the River Severn Partnership does and the impact that flooding has had on this area. Reducing the likelihood and impact of flooding remains a priority for the Government, as reflected in the spending commitments over the next six years.

"I would be happy for my officials to meet with representatives of the River Severn Partnership as suggested."

It comes after Flooding Minister Rebecca Pow revealed that flood defence schemes to protect Coleham and Coton Hill in Shrewsbury would cost around £20m.

Mr Kawczynski said: "We recognise that DEFRA does not have sufficient money for the schemes required so we are now going directly to the treasury to say 'money is tight, but where do you get the biggest bag for your buck?'.

"We will be able to say listen to the statistyics, listen to the figures of what the River Severn Partnership is saying to you in terms of economic uplift in terms of investing in flood defences and other schemes.

"That is what we are doing because we are convinced DEFRA does not have the funds to meet the expectations we will have over the coming years."

He added: "When we had the Flooding Minister, Rebecca Pow, visit Shrewsbury at my invitation she was presented by the River Severn Partnership with an economic formula and statistics that showed there would be a huge economic uplift of £100m if we can manage and maintain this river more effectively.

"From businesses not flooding, people being able to get proper insurance, not having to clear up, there are a litany of positive factors."