Search and rescue service award hailed by police commissioner

It comes as John Campion, the PCC for West Mercia Police, has invested £60,000 to help the charity protect missing and vulnerable people all across West Mercia.

He said: “This is an outstanding accolade, made more poignant in volunteer’s week during the jubilee celebrations.

"On behalf of the communities these volunteers protect, I would like to thank them for their dedicated commitment, professionalism and all of the work that often goes unseen.