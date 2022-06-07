Notification Settings

Search and rescue service award hailed by police commissioner

By Megan HowePoliticsPublished:

The West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner has congratulated West Mercia Search and Rescue on receiving The Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

It comes as John Campion, the PCC for West Mercia Police, has invested £60,000 to help the charity protect missing and vulnerable people all across West Mercia.

He said: “This is an outstanding accolade, made more poignant in volunteer’s week during the jubilee celebrations.

"On behalf of the communities these volunteers protect, I would like to thank them for their dedicated commitment, professionalism and all of the work that often goes unseen.

"Search and Rescue provides an important service, and their positive relationship with the police, plus their proactive work around water safety means more people are brought home safely."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

