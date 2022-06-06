Opinions divided in Telford on Prime Minster Boris Johnson's future

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022.

As Boris Johnson faced a vote of no confidence most of the people we approached in Southwater were either too busy or not bothered about politics.

But those who did have the time to stop and chat were divided between those who think the Prime Minister has done a job job guiding the country through the pandemic, and those who are appalled with his Partygate behaviour during lockdown.

Lorna Hamill, 56, from Malinslee was out taking her two Pekinese dogs Marley and Moffin out for a walk around the town park. Little Moffin was a rescue dog who was used so much for breeding that she cannot walk very far.

Ms Hamill admitted she was moderating her language.

"While they were out partying I could only see my 84 year old mum through a window because we stuck to the rules," she said. "We were doing this for months and it was tough.

"I am very angry about it still."

But Ms Hamill added: "I am truthfully raging but what is coming next? Sometimes it's a case of the idiot you know rather than the idiot you don't. I don't think there's a good politician in there.

"I did not want him in Parliament but I'm not sure anyone else would be better."

But taking a polar opposite view was Boris Johnson fan Lee Martin, aged 63, from Priorslee.

He said: "I love him, I think he has been fantastic for the country even with partygate, because of the way he took us through covid. I think he has been good for the country."

Mr Martin also wondered who would replace Boris Johnson, although he admitted to 'not being political' and did not vote at the 2019 General Election.

Peter and Jennifer Wells from Shifnal were also in the Johnson camp.

Mrs Wells, 69, said: "I think he should just get on with the job he is paid to do and to get it done properly."

Mr Wells, 70, added: "I have had enough of partygate. He does a good job."

Kerrie Manley, 40, of Rodington, near Shrewsbury, was out with her five year old daughter Aurelia.

She said: "I don't think he was doing the best job. The parties were a little bit naughty of him and the consequences for him were minimal."

But she added: "I am not into politics - but I don't trust any of them."

Ryan Phillips, 23, from Telford was out with his girlfriend Lauren Turner, 21.

Ryan said: "I voted for him but regret it now mainly for his behaviour during lockdown. I couldn't get to see Lauren."

Lauren said she did not vote for him.

Keith Gwatkin , 58 from Ketley Bank, said Mr Johnson had his "good points and his bad points".

But he added: "We have gone through a pandemic, which has never happened before. Keir Starmer would not have done a better job, and he is not an angel either.

"I would not have booed Boris Johnson but he has done wrong and lied in Parliament so in a sense he should go but realistically who else is there to take over.

"For anyone who lost a mum or granddad I can understand, but if we are being really, really honest how many people went out and were having a party during lockdown?