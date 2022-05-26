The West Penine Trucks/Scania depot in Knighton. Plans have been lodged to convert the building into a vets practice.

PLANS have been lodged with Powys County Council to turn a truck depot in Knighton into a vets practice.

Dr George Roberts of Hafren Veterinary Group has applied to convert West Pennine Trucks – Scania depot on Station Road, Knighton, which will help the vets group expand their business.

Agents ACD Projects LTD explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

ACD said: “Due to the vets offering the combination of small animal and large animal facilities and out of hours emergency services to clients based in and around the area, their workload has since grown dramatically.

“Hence, this emphasis on the need to relocate and expand.”

The vets currently have their Knighton practice on nearby Ludlow road.

ACD said: “Scania are due to move out and the landlord has accepted the proposal to convert the building for a veterinary practice.”

ACD believes the building will be left as a “shell” and that the landlord would then apply for planning permission to adapt the front of the building.

The work would include removing the existing roller shutter doors and putting in doors and windows into the building.

They would then allow Hafren Vets to fit out the building to suit their needs.

Changes to the building include a reception area with two separate waiting spaces for large and small animals, three consulting rooms, a dispensing area.

The conversion would also include a prep room, an x-ray room, an operating theatre, dog and cat wards, an isolation ward, are to deal with farm animal as well as staff offices.

The existing outbuilding would have a kitchen and toilet facilities.

ACD said: “The proposed development will be used for veterinary purposes to provide an exceptional level of care for sick animals, focusing on the health, welfare and comfort of the animals and clients, while creating a suitable environment for overnight staff.

“This will also give the practice the opportunity to employ more people and to provide a more comprehensive service – benefiting existing and attracting new clients.”

“Hafren Veterinary Group currently employs 20 vets across their five sites, five to six working at Knighton with two to three being present at any one time. ”

The site already has 13 parking spaces including one disabled space, which would be used by clients and staff.

Appointments are staggered throughout the day and ACD say that the available parking at the site “would be sufficient” for clients and staff.

If this is not the case, ACD point out there are several nearby car parks.