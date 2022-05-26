Shropshire Tory MPs welcome intervention over cost-of-living crisis

Mark Pritchard MP

Rishi Sunak addressed the House of Commons to outline a series of measures to deal with the current crisis – partly funded by a windfall on tax on oil and gas firms, which had previously been called for by both Labour and the Lib Dems.

County Conservative MPs were joined by Montgomeryshire's Craig Williams in welcoming the measures.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said: "This additional support from the Government is hugely welcomed and will bring real relief to many households throughout the Wrekin.

"I am glad the Government is listening and taking action even though it is mostly global events driving the price hikes in fuel and food."

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said: "The UK is in a very precarious financial state, through no fault of our own, with the impacts of two major global disasters."

He added: "We are over £1.4 trillion in debt. These are extraordinarily difficult circumstances the Chancellor is facing, nevertheless I am very encouraged he is determined to find additional support for hard-pressed families in Shropshire and whether that is through an additional tax on the oil and gas sector, or other measures he is taking, it is very welcome. There is no doubt people are facing a real crunch.

"It is circumstances which have been engineered overseas and I am very pleased and satisfied the Prime Minister and the Chancellor understand the strength of feeling on this issue."

Craig Williams MP, who is the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “The last few years have brought unprecedented challenges – from a pandemic that has severely damaged the global economy, to a cost-of-living challenge now being felt across the world. Due to a series of global forces – economies reopening after the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a fresh wave of lockdowns in China – families and businesses are being hit across the UK and Montgomeryshire through a significant rise in inflation and everyday prices.

“Whilst it is impossible for any government to solve every problem, the absolute priority right now is to help the millions of families who are struggling with the cost of living.

"Today’s package announced by the Chancellor will support not only the most vulnerable UK households with £1,200, but also pensioners and hard-working families across the UK and Montgomeryshire. On top of the measures previously announced, UK Government support for households with the cost of living now totals over £37 billion – equivalent to 1.6 per cent of GDP.