Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fresh election set for June 23 for Whitton Community Council

By Elgan HearnMid WalesPoliticsPublished:

Five Powys County Councillors are set to run a community council until a fresh election takes place in June.

Head of Legal and Democratic Services and Monitoring Officer to Powys Council, Clive Pinney
Head of Legal and Democratic Services and Monitoring Officer to Powys Council, Clive Pinney

At the local elections earlier this month there were no candidates standing for election to Whitton Community Council.

The lack of members means that the community council is unable to operate, ad issue that is set to be addressed at a Powys County Council (PCC) meeting on Thursday, May 26.

A report by PCC’s head of legal and democratic services, Clive Pinney explains that under the Local Government Act 1972 PCC has the ability to deal with these problems by appointing people to fill those vacancies.

Mr Pinney further explains that under the Local Government Act explains and the Representation of the People Act 1983, PCC can place county councillors to run Whitton community until it has enough of its own councillors to operate again.

This is known as a “removal of difficulty order.”

Mr Pinney said: “At the close of nominations, all seven seats remain vacant on the community council and the council is no longer able to function without a

quorum.

“The quorum is three councillors.

“County councillors from adjacent areas have been approached and have agreed to act as such temporary members.”

These are Cllr Deb Edwards (Llangunllo with Norton), Cllr Bev Baynham (Presteigne), Cllr Corinna Kenyon-Wade (Knighton with Beguildy), Cllr Ange Williams (Knighton with Beguildy) and Cllr Ed Jones (Old Radnor).

An election to Whitton community council is set to take place on June 23.

Whitton council covers the hamlets of Cascob, Discoed, Pilleth, Ros-y-Meirch and Whitton roughly between Knighton and Presteigne.

Politics
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Elgan Hearn

By Elgan Hearn

@ElganPowysLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Powys.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News