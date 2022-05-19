Helen Morgan MP votes for an emergency tax cut to help tackle cost of living crisis

MP Helen Morgan outside Parliament

The Liberal Democrat MP voted in the House of Commons last night, supporting her party's amendment to the Queen's Speech – calling for measures to tackle the GP and dentist shortage and long ambulance delays.

It comes after the Liberal Democrat amendment, which was voted for on Wednesday, called for VAT to be reduced from 20 per cent to 17.5 per cent, saving the average family £600.

Helen Morgan MP said: “Conservative MPs voted to block an emergency tax cut that would have put money straight back into people's pockets.

“I’m constantly contacted by families who need help coping with rising bills and grocery prices and our suggestions would have helped these people put food on the table."

Recent figures have shown that prices are rising at their fastest rate for 40 years, as higher energy bills hit millions of households.

UK inflation, the rate at which prices are rising, jumped to 9 per cent in the 12 months to April, up from 7 per cent in March.