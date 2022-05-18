Government fire reforms welcomed by crime commissioner

PCC John Campion

The white paper on fire reforms includes plans for elected officials to oversee the running of the fire service.

Previously West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, had wanted to add the management of the fire service to his role, but the move was eventually put on hold following a lengthy legal battle with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Campion has now welcomed the latest government plan, which sets the stage for the governance issues to be revived.

It comes after Mr Campion revealed his intention to press ahead with plans to take over the running of the fire service when he was re-elected last year.

He said: “I’m pleased to see that the Government is focusing on delivering reform to ultimately protect public safety. I’m also pleased to see that accountable governance has been highlighted within the paper which will ensure those who put their lives on the line, to protect and serve their communities, have the support they need.

“I welcome the Government including a consultation within the paper – allowing the voice of the communities to come through. I will be taking part myself, and I would urge others to have their say too.