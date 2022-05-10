MPs react to Queen's speech

The Prince of Wales reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London.

The Queen's Speech contained 38 bills and draft bills – with Boris Johnson's Government pledging to tackle the rises in the cost of living by boosting the economy.

Shropshire Tory MPs, Lucy Allan, Mark Pritchard, Daniel Kawczynski, and Philip Dunne, all backed the government's announcements.

Ms Allan, MP for Telford, said: “This speech sets out a packed and focused legislative agenda. I am proud of this ambitious program, as it will make meaningful and serious change to the lives of my constituents.

"I particularly welcome the clear focus on levelling up communities like Telford, de-regulation, and tackling crime.

"The Victims Bill is an important piece of legislation in this program which will mean the existing victims’ code which includes a right to be told about the release of an offender from jail, will become law and it will give ministers the right to block the release of high-risk offenders from prison, under an overhaul of the parole board which I welcome.

"The Government has started this parliamentary session as it means to go on – by delivering on its promises and getting on with the job."

Mr Pritchard, who represents The Wrekin, said: "This will be a very busy parliamentary session which will help grow the economy and jobs and help build back better in this post pandemic period."

Mr Dunne, Ludlow MP, added: "I think there are lots of encouraging bills in there and obviously the devil is in the detail but I think there are some important manifesto commitments and things we need to do to improve various things."

Mr Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham said: "The Covid pandemic has left a colossal hole in the state of the public finances and put our nation in a very precarious financial position.

"We are now paying over £60 billion a year on debt interest payments which is unprecedented in my lifetime.

"Despite these huge constraints the government is determined to support citizens with cost of living increases.

"How we rebuild our economy and reduce unnecessary former EU regulations which are restricting small business growth are at the centre of this Queen's speech.

"I hope the next election is all about the economy as that is key to all of our long term prosperity and sustainability."

Meanwhile North Shopshire MP, Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan, said it would be a speech that was a let-down for those in the county who are concerned about access to health services, or facing rising costs due to the cost of living crisis.

She said: "Overall it was disappointing, There was nothing specific on the cost of living or on health. And these are the issues coming into my inbox, access to GPs, people waiting for ambulances, people struggling to deal with the cost of living – either families that cannot make ends meet or businesses struggling with the costs of fuel."