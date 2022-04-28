Telford Conservative councillors elect new leader

Councillor Andrew Eade has been re-elected to the role as Telford & Wrekin Council's Conservative group leader.

Councillor Andrew Eade, who has held the role previously, was elected after Councillor Nigel Dugmore opted to stand down from the position.

Councillor Dugmore said he was stepping back to take on the role of deputy leader to allow him time to focus on his work commitments, which include running Donnington Vaccination Centre.

The election for the role of leader took place at the group's annual meeting.

Councillor Eade, who represents Lilleshall & Church Aston, praised his predecessor and said he would be focussed on challenging the council's Labour administration.

He said: "I would like to thank Councillor Nigel Dugmore for his time as leader of our group for the last few years, it has been a busy time for Nigel due to the amount of work commitments he has had, including running the Donnington Vaccination centre. Despite how busy he has been Nigel has done a fantastic job.