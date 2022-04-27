Shropshire MPs banned from Russia for 'whipping up anti-Kremlin hysteria'

Daniel Kawczynski

A total of 287 politicians have had "personal restrictions" imposed after they were accused of "whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK".

They include Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury), Philip Dunne (Ludlow) and Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin).

Other MPs from across the region include Conservative Eddie Hughes (Walsall North), Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest) and Labour MP John Spellar (Warley).

The hit-list, which has been issued by Russia's foreign ministry, appears to have used an outdated MPs list as it also includes former Stafford MP Jeremy Lefroy, who stood down ahead of the 2019 general election, and former Attorney General Dominic Grieve.

Russia said the sanctions have been imposed in response to similar restrictions on members of its own parliament that were brought in by the House of Commons on March 11.

A translation of a statement from state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, reads: "These persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.

"The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the lips of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonising our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of a mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral co-operation."