Market Drayton council 'pleased' to receive £44,000 infrastructure funding

Market Drayton. Photo: Google.

The town is set to receive £44,000 in CIL money (from the Community Infrastructure Levy), which is part of the money that property developers pay when building homes in the county.

The Community Infrastructure Levy is spent on infrastructure that is needed to support a new residential development, such as schools, facilities, services and transport improvements.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft said: “We are pleased to hear that we will be receiving a CIL payment of £44,000 from Shropshire Council.

"Shropshire Council stipulate it has to be spent on the provision, improvement, replacement, operation or maintenance of infrastructure or anything else concerned with addressing the demands that development place on an area.

"The town council will discuss suitable projects to be funded via CIL at a future meeting.

"CIL money received previously has been used to upgrade street lights in the town to LED lights and put towards new playground equipment.”

Towns and parishes are given a proportion of CIL money – 25 or 15 per cent depending on how many new houses have been built, and whether or not they have a Neighbourhood Plan in place.

The rest is used by Shropshire Council for strategic infrastructure.

Other towns across the county are expected to receive large sums, with Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch, Whitchurch Rural and Ludlow receiving some of the largest.