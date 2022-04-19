Mixed response to PM's 'partygate' apology

Boris Johnson points

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the Prime Minister's apology was "too little, too late", but Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin, said Mr Johnson had shown contrition and done the right thing by apologising for his mistake.

Mrs Morgan urged Shropshire's Conservative MPs to join her in voting for an investigation into the Prime Minister's conduct tomorrow.

She said: "He has lied to parliament, and he has lied to the country. We all made a collective sacrifice; we all have a story about a time we didn’t visit a loved one in order to protect the NHS.

"At a time when so many people across Shropshire and the rest of the country are facing a cost-of-living crisis we cannot afford to have a prime minister who breaks the law."

Mrs Morgan said the PM should not use the ongoing war in Ukraine as an excuse to let his behaviour off the hook.

"I will be voting to ensure Boris is investigated for lying to Parliament over attending lockdown parties," she said.

"Conservative MPs in Shropshire must do the right thing, they cannot stand behind a liar and a law-breaker, they must join me and vote for an investigation.”

Mr Pritchard welcomed the Prime Minister's apology.

"The PM has rightly apologised for the rules that were broken in Downing Street," he said.

"He was contrite and humble in his admission. This is welcome. But with the war in Ukraine and with cost-of-living challenges for so many, this is not the time for an early general election."

Chairman of Wrekin Labour Party, former MP Peter Bradley, said the Prime Minister's speech was of little consequence.

"What matters is what Tory MPs say," he said. "Most of them know lying and lawbreaking when they see them. If they're not prepared to hold the liars and the lawbreakers to account, what's the point of them?"

Mr Johnson said he apologised to the British people in all humility.

"I acknowledged the hurt and the anger, and that people have the right to expect better from the Prime Minister," he said. "I repeat that again to the house."

Mr Johnson said it did not occur to him that the birthday gathering could amount to a breach of the rules.

"That was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly," he said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Johnson to resign following his "half-hearted" apology.

He said he had spoken to Lichfield man John Robinson who had been prevented from spending time with his dying wife in compliance with the rules.

"Doesn't the Prime Minister realise that John Robinson would have given the world to hold his dying wife's hand even if it was just for nine minutes, but he didn't because he followed the Prime Minister's rules, rules we now know the Prime Minister blithely, repeatedly and deliberately ignored," said Sir Keir.

"After months of insulting excuses, today's half-hearted apology will never be enough for John Robinson.

"If the Prime Minister had any respect for John and the millions like him who sacrificed everything to follow the rules, he'd resign, but he won't because he doesn't respect John, he doesn't respect the sacrifice of the British public, he's a man without shame."