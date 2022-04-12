North Shropshire MP calls for Johnson and Sunak to resign after fines issued

Helen Morgan MP

The Metropolitan Police are to issue Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson with fixed penalty notices for attending parties at Downing Street during the lockdown.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: "The position of these men is untenable.

"The leaders of the country have broken laws that restricted the lives of every other person. It cannot be one law for us and no laws for them."

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury, said he was not able to comment "at this time".

Shropshire's other Conservative MPs – Lucy Allan, who represents Telford; Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin; and Ludlow's Philip Dunne were also contacted for comment, along with Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Mr Johnson is the first serving prime minister of the UK to be punished for breaking the law.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak must both resign.

Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied, they must resign from their positions at once.

“While people in Wales were playing by the rules at great personal expense, those in charge thought they were above the law.

“This also will come as a painful blow to all those Covid-bereaved families in Wales. “The Welsh public deserves much better. For the sake of the country, both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign immediately.

And the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said there was "simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue".