New pub, houses and guest accommodation among latest planning proposals

Flats in Glebe Street and High Street, Wellington, are to be subject to a compulsory purchase order

Several blocks of flats on the edge of Wellington are to be bought by the local council under a compulsory purchase order to make way for a redevelopment scheme.

Telford & Wrekin Council has made the order to buy the 1960s two-and-three-storey blocks of flats around Glebe Street and High Street as part of a new housing scheme. The Madeley Court flats, also in Glebe Street, will not be affected.

Also in Wellington, an empty cafe building could be turned into a micropub if planning permission is granted.

Bloody Good Brews, which operates The Coracle microbar in Ironbridge, is seeking permission to turn an empty cafe building in Market Square, Wellington into a small pub and restaurant.

Market Square in Wellington

The plan, for the building on the corner of The Shambles, would see the former Maddie's Cafe converted into a 40-seat bar called The Boot Micropub.

The application, which will now be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department, will see internal alterations to create a new bar, enlarged toilets, and outdoor seating.

Also in the pipeline are plans to turn the listed Viaduct House in Darby Road, Coalbrookdale, into a guest house.

Meanwhile, in south Shropshire Lodge Coppice Holiday Park in Mawley Oak, Cleobury Mortimer, has applied for permission to tie 25 further static caravan. This is in addition to the 95 for which permission has already been granted.

In the north of the county, permission is being sought for 73 new homes, including "affordable" properties, – on land go the east of Prince William Close, Whitchurch.

Also in Whitchurch, Shropshire Council is to consider plans to convert a former convenience store in High Street into a hot-food takeaway.

Plans have also been received to convert two Georgian houses in Oswestry, now used as offices, back into residential use. The Grade II listed properties at 28 and 30 Salop Road will be converted four-bedroom houses if planning permission is granted.

Fresh plans to convert the Golden Lion pub in Upper Church Street, Oswestry, into a house, and to build one detached house and a pair of semi-detached properties in the existing garden are also to go before Shropshire Council planners.

Permission is being sought to convert part of a garage into ancillary accommodation for an existing house at The Mount, Shrewsbury.

In Market Drayton, proposals have been put forward to demolish the Pheasant Grill fish bar and neighbouring amusement arcade, and replace it with two commercial units at ground-floor level, with six flats above.

Plans have been put forward to rebuild a collapsed barn to create a new home at a farm in Little Ness, near Shrewsbury.

Planning permission had previously been given to restore and convert the barn using the remaining 25 per cent of the existing timber frame at Church House Barn. However, the collapse of a previous building contractor meant this was no longer possible, and an alternative plan has been drawn up.

In Childs Ercall, plans will be considered to create an equestrian centre with a new timber stable block at Eaton Road.

The main road from Gobowen to Oswestry will be closed at night next week to allow survey works to be carried out. The A5 between its junction with the B5009 at Gobowen and the A483 and Shrewsbury Road in Oswestry will be closed between 8pm and 6am from Monday. The work is expected to take six days, and restrictions are due to finish on April 24.

A specialist building firm has applied for permission to use its premises as an operating centre for a heavy goods vehicle. L G Blower Specialist Bricklayer Ltd wants to operate a heavy goods vehicle from its premises in Henry Close at Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury. Anyone affected should write to the traffic commissioner by April 26.