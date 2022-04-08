Rishi goes camera shy in Wolverhampton as he completes a tricky week

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was keen to stay out of the limelight during his visit to our region

The Chancellor embarked on a whistlestop tour of local businesses in Wolverhampton on Friday as part of a campaign trip ahead of next month’s local elections.

He visited local firm Technology Management, just across from the city’s former HMRC offices in Chapel Ash.

But he cancelled an interview with local media that had been planned as part of the election campaign.

It came after a testing week for the Chancellor, who stands accused of failing to deal with the cost of living crisis by hiking taxes while his wife, Akshata Murty, saves millions from her own taxation bill thanks to her non-domicile status.

The Chancellor was staying clear of reporters during his visit, in order to avoid questions on the issue. But he did make a statement earlier in which he said he believed he was the victim of a campaign to discredit him.

He said: “To smear my wife to get at me is awful.”

Indian citizen Ms Murty is understood to pay around £30,000 a year for ‘non-dom’ status, meaning she can live in this country but not pay UK tax on income she earns abroad.

It is believed to have saved her more than £4 million last year.

Defending his wife, Mr Sunak said: “Every single penny that she earns in the UK she pays UK taxes on, of course she does. And every penny that she earns internationally, for example in India, she would pay the full taxes on that.

“That is how the system works for people like her who are international who have moved here.”

He also insisted his wife’s status had nothing to do with paying less tax, saying: “I can appreciate people find this situation confusing.

“But what it comes down to is, my wife was born in India, raised in India. Her family home is in India, she obviously has a very close connection. She has investments and a career independent of me.

“She had this well before we met, before she moved to this country.

“It wouldn’t be reasonable or fair to ask her to sever ties with her country because she happens to be married to me. She loves her country. Like I love mine, I would never dream of giving up my British citizenship. And I imagine most people wouldn’t.”

Labour has questioned Mr Sunak’s failure to deal with the soaring cost of living and accused him of raising taxes now so he can cut them ahead of the next general election.

It says the Chancellor should be using visits like that to the Black Country to explain how he will help struggling families.

Wolverhampton South West MP Pat McFadden, Labour’s Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “The cost of living crisis is hitting people in Wolverhampton hard. The Chancellor could have done more in his recent Spring Statement, for example, putting a windfall levy onto oil and tax companies to raise funds to help the poorest consumers.

“Instead, he chose to raise taxes on working people at the very moment the cost of living crisis is biting deepest. The Chancellor has chosen to pile pain onto households.”

Speculation has continued as to how information about Ms Murty’s tax affairs was leaked. Mr Sunak has blamed Labour, but his allies have said they suspect No 10 of trying to undermine the Chancellor, who is seen as the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson in any leadership challenge.

Fading star is paying price for the cost of living crisis

Chancellor being ridiculed by protesters

For most of the pandemic, Rishi Sunak was the one cabinet minister who always seemed to end up smelling like roses.

No matter what disaster befell the Government, the diminutive Chancellor would be there with another multi-million pound handout to ease the financial burden on the British public.

While many of his ministerial colleagues were taking merciless flak – often for decisions that were not entirely their own – Mr Sunak was more than happy to hailed as the guy who propped up the economy during a crisis like no other.

The Chancellor's lofty ambitions are no secret, and as the new year turned and the pressure ramped up on Boris Johnson, he appeared to be the next prime minister in waiting.

Among his supporters in the party, Mr Sunak's route to Number 10 was already being mapped out.

But while he remains high up in any list for the next potential PM, his star is very much on the wane as far as the public is concerned.

First came the disastrous Spring Statement, which did anything but ease people's concerns about the cost of living crisis.

At the time he probably thought a 5p cut to fuel duty would soften the blow of a series of appallingly-timed tax increases and the widely unpopular decision to scrap the temporary Universal Credit uplift.

But all that has been blown out of the water, with the cost of diesel now averaging almost £1.80 a litre and energy bills and food costs spiralling through the roof.

The Chancellor's tepid response has understandably angered many, and reports that he blocked plans to increase the energy bill rebate to £500 suggest he has his priorities all wrong.

It was easy to warm to Mr Sunak when it appeared that he had people's interests at heart. Now his decisions are hitting the poorest the hardest.

Lately much of the attention has turned to his wife, Akshata Murty, whose riches dwarf even Mr Sunak's multi-million pound fortune.

Pressure is ramping up on the pair of them to come clean on their tax affairs after it emerged she uses 'non-dom' status, enabling her to avoid paying tax in the UK on any income overseas.

The upshot of a dismal few weeks for Mr Sunak is that he is now polling worse than Sir Keir Starmer – which should strike fear into any politician with genuine ambitions of leadership.

With his popularity falling off a cliff, it is perhaps unsurprising he chose to avoid the media when he visited the Black Country.