Presteigne Listed Building Consent Planning Application for 45A High Street - from Google Streetview.

But councillors hope that the applicant does not “give up” and will return with a better application in the future.

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Thursday, April 7, councillors discussed a listed building consent application by Thomas Perceval for 45A Presteigne High Street.

Both 44 and 45 High Street, once known as Kings Head Store are Grade II listed buildings.

Mr Perceval wanted to make repairs and alterations, a new external door, two replacement windows new stairs, kitchen and sanitary ware.

The application included insulating the building and also rebuilding a section of garden wall.

Presteigne’s county councillor, Beverley Bayham called the application in to be decided by the committee.

Planning officers recommended rejecting the proposal as not enough information had been submitted to fully explain the proposal.

Councillor David Selby said: “We have a duty as a planning committee to support our built heritage and listing does mean something.

“I don’t think there’s an awful lot to debate, it’s very clear we shouldn’t be supporting this application.”

Cllr Selby put the motion forward to back the planning officer’s recommendation to refuse the application which was seconded by Councillor Phil Pritchard.

Before moving on to a vote, Councillor E Michael Jones asked what would happen if the building fell into disrepair?

Planning built heritage conservation officer, Sam Johnson said: “I think it’s unlikely it will decline given its location and that it’s attached to another part of the high street in a prosperous town.

“I suspect they would come back with a better application with more information and then we’d make progress- that’s what we’d like to see.

“Repairs notices can be served but we try and avoid that and talk to the owners first.”

Councillor Martin Weale told the committee that he was concerned about the poor state of some listed buildings in Powys towns and that people cannot afford to make alterations to the expected standards.

Cllr Weale said: “You have to have people living in them to keep them alive – if people can’t afford to do them up they fall into disrepair.

“I do think sometimes a bit of leniency to get the house done up in the right way is very good.”

“I hope they come back with a more robust application and don’t give up.”

Committee chairman Councillor Karl Lewis added: ” “I agree, but on this occasion there’s a lack of information from the applicant.

“I hope the applicant will come forward with more information in the future.”