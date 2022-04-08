Maes Y Brenin Rhayader from UK Grid Reference Finder

The application was lodged with the council by Jill Exton for a property on the Maes y Brenin housing estate in the town.

The application was in front of councillors at a planning committee meeting on Thursday, April 7 as Miss Exton works for Powys County Council and is said to be “in regular contact” with the Planning department.

The conservatory will measure two metres in length, 3.6 metres in width, with a maximum height of 3.7 metres.

It will be finished with a mixture of brick work for the walls and white upvc frame with glazing.

Due to the sloping nature of the garden, the conservatory will be constructed on a brick and block plinth.

The decking area will measure approximately 4.25 metres in length and two metres in depth and will reach a height of 0.8 metres above ground level.

The scheme also includes a canopy measuring 4.2 metres in length and two metres in depth which will be attached to the conservatory.

Planning officer Luke Jones told the committee that the application was considered to be of acceptable design, size, and scale for the location.

Mr Jones said: “It is considered that the proposed conservatory, canopy and decking area will not have a detrimental impact in terms of loss of light, loss of privacy, overlooking or overshadowing any neighbouring property.”

He added that he recommended the plans be approved with conditional consent.

Councillor Les George said: “I consider that we are looking at a major improvement to this property and I propose we agree with the officer’s recommendation of conditional consent.”