The full list of candidates who will contest the May local government elections in Powys was published by Powys County Council last week.
Due to changes in the ward boundaries, this time around there will be five less councillors.
The number of councillors will fall from 73 to 68.
The number of electoral wards has also changed from 73 to 60, as a number of current wards are merged and eight multi-member wards, with the top two in the polls elected, have been created.
In recent months the Independent/Conservative coalition that ruled in Powys for the last five years became a minority administration due to numerous councillors leaving both groups for various issues.
Seven current councillors have been fortunate to find themselves returned unopposed.
This is a drop from the last election 2017 when 16 of the wards had councillors returned uncontested.
The seven are: Powys anti-poverty champion Joy Jones, current Conservative group leader Aled Davies, current Plaid Cymru group leader Elwyn Vaughan, current council chairman Gwynfor Thomas, current council vice-chairman Gareth Ratcliffe, current planning committee chairman Karl Lewis and former cabinet member Graham Breeze.
Polling will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 7am to 10pm.
Vote counting and results will be announced on Friday May 6 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.
Here is the list of candidates:
Wards in Montgomeryshire:
Banwy, Llanfihangel and Llanwddyn – 1
Myfanwy Catherine Alexander – Independent
Bryn Davies – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Emyr Jones – Independent
Berriew and Castle Caereinion – 1
Dai Davies – Independent
Richard John Derricutt – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Adrian Jones – Welsh Conservative
Caersws – 1
Leslie Albert George – Welsh Conservative
Mik Norman – Green Party
Churchstoke- 1
Danny Bebb – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Michael John Jones – Independent
Rachel Louise Jones – Welsh Conservative
Dolforwyn – 1
Alan Meredith-Jones – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Gareth Michael Pugh – Welsh Conservative
Forden and Montgomery – 1
Rob Harper – Independent
Maurice Jones – Welsh Conservative
Oliver Lewis – Independent
Jeremy David Thorp – Green Party
Glantwymyn – 1
Elwyn Vaughan – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Guilsfield- 1
Ian Harrison – Welsh Conservative
Ewan Robert Smout – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Llanbrynmair – 1
Robert Jenkins – Welsh Conservative
Gary Mitchel – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Sarah Helen Reast – Independent
Philip Smith – Independent
Llandinam with Dolfor – 1
Karl Lewis – Welsh Conservative
Llandrinio – 1
David Markinson – Independent
Lucy Margaret Roberts – Welsh Conservative
Llandysilio – 1
Evan Arwel Jones – Independent
Bill Lee – Independent
Llanfair Caereinion and Llanerfyl – 1
Gareth Jones – Independent
Paul Wixey – Welsh Labour
Llanfyllin – 1
Alison Alexander – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Peter Edward Lewis – Welsh Conservative
David Weston – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Llangyniew and Meifod – 1
Jane Louise Carrington – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Ben Gwalchmai – Welsh Labour
Sally Markinson – Independent
Jonathan Wilkinson – Welsh Conservative
Llanidloes – 2
Zoe Allan – Welsh Labour
Victoria Chapman – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Graham Davies – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Phyl Davies – Welsh Conservative
John Raymond Dore – left blank
Graham Maurice Jones – Independent
Gareth Morgan – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Glyn Preston – Welsh Liberal Democrat
David Williams – Green Party
Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin – 1
Aled Davies – Welsh Conservative
Llansantffraid – 1
Gwynfor Thomas – Welsh Conservative
Kerry – 1
Benjamin Breeze – Welsh Conservative
Kath Roberts-Jones – Independent
Newtown Central and South – 2
Darryl Gwilt – Welsh Conservative
Kelly Healy – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Paul George Sawtell – Welsh Conservative
David Mark Selby – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Les Skilton – Independent
Newtown East – 1
Joy Jones – Independent
Newtown North – 1
Adam Dale Kennerley – Welsh Liberal Demcrat
Jackie Molloy-Davies – Independent
Dan Rowlands – Welsh Conservative
Newtown West – 1
Gill Bridgwater – Independent
Peter Arthur Lewington – Welsh Conservative
Harry Robson – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Gillian Thurston – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Machynlleth – 1
Alwyn Evans – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Mike Williams – Independent
Robert George Williams – Independent
Rhiwcynon – 1
Linda Christine Bennett – Independent
Heulwen Doreen Hulme – Independent
Ann Jones – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Julie Eve Moore – Freedom Alliance Supporting Medical Freedom
Trelystan and Trewern – 1
Amanda Jenner – Welsh Conservative
Tim Saul – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Welshpool Castle – 1
Richard Wilfrid Church – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Olly Edwards – Welsh Conservative
Ian Parry – Welsh Labour
Phil Pritchard – Independent
Welshpool Gungrog – 1
Ruth Canning – Welsh Conservative
Luke Harpert – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Carol Elaine Robinson – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Welshpool Llanerchyddol – 1
Graham Breeze – Independent
Brecon and Radnorshire wards:
Aber-craf and Ystradgynlais – 2
Yvonne Abberley – Welsh Conservative
Graham Anderson – Welsh Conservative
Tristan Stuart Davies – left blank
Justin David Horrell – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Hugo Williams – Welsh Labour
Sarah Louise Williams – Welsh Labour
Brecon East – 2
Robert Craig Charlton – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Marianne Lewis – Welsh Conservative
Dawn McIntosh – Welsh Conservative
Andrew Powell – left blank
Liz Rijnenberg – Welsh Labour
Chris Walsh – Welsh Labour
Brecon West – 2
Mathew James Dorrance – Welsh Labour and Cooperative Party
David Meredith – Welsh Labour and Cooperative Party
Steve Morgans – Independent
Martin Weale – Independent
Bronllys and Felin-Fach – 1
Thomas Joseph Colbert – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Steve Thomas – Independent
Paul Eric Charles Evans – Welsh Conservative
Karen Laurie-Parry – Independent
Tony Thomas – Independent
Builth – 1
Liam Hopkins – Welsh Conservative
Ammi Kaur-Dhaliwal – Green Party
Jeremy Pugh – Independent
Susie Stockton Link – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower – 2
Matt Beecham – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Sarah-Jane Beecham – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Sam Games – Welsh Conservative
David Thomas – Welsh Conservative
Cwm-twrch – 1
Nigel Craddock – Welsh Conservative
Sandra Christine Davies – Welsh Labour
Disserth and Trecoed with Newbridge – 1
Little Brighouse – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Ray Johnson-Wood – Independent
Dilys Price – Welsh Conservative
Dorienne Robinson – Green Party
Glasbury – 1
Rhodri Boosey – Welsh Conservative
James Gibson-Watt – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Gwernyfed – 1
Robert Golesworthy – Welsh Conserative
William Lloyd – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Hay – 1
Gareth Ratcliffe – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Ithon Valley – 1
Gareth Hughes – Welsh Conservative
Geoff Morgan – Independent
Rachel Powell – Independent
Charlotte Elizabeth Spencer – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Martin Weale – Independent
Knighton with Beguildy – 2
Bob Andrews – Independent
Geoff Morgan – Independent
Corinna Esther Lucy Kenyon-Wade – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Anthony Watts – Welsh Conservative
Ange Williams – Independent
Llanafanfawr with Garth – 1
Bryan Davies – Independent
Tim Wilson – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Llandrindod North – 1
Jake Berriman – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Antony Swinbourne – Green Party
Jon Williams – Independent
Llandrindod South – 2
Josie Ewing – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Andrew Price – Independent
Stuart Rawson – Welsh Conservative
Pete Roberts – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Llanelwedd – 1
Jeremy Robert Andrews – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Gareth Emlyn Jones – Independent
Llangattock and Llangynidr – 1
Jackie Charlton – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Rosemarie Harris – Independent
Llangors with Bwlch – 1
Sian Bridget Nansi Cox – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Melanie Jade Brookes Davies – Independent
Matt Mackinnon – Welsh Conservative
Mike Tunnicliffe – Independent
Llangunllo with Norton – 1
Nigel Bufton – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Deb Edwards – Independent
Paddy O’Kennedy – Welsh Conservative
Llanwrtyd Wells- 1
Peter Ronald James – Independent
Martin Charles Piggott – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Llanyre with Nantmel – 1
Claire Mills – Independent
Chris Newton – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Maescar and Llywel – 1
Roger Maidment – Welsh Labour
Edwin Roderick – Independent
Linda Christine Wickham – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Old Radnor – 1
Ben Asson – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Edward Stuart Jones – Independent
Michael McInnes – Welsh Consevative
Presteigne – 1
Leon Abecasis – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Beverley Jayne Baynham – Independent
Richard Crispin Shipp – Green Party
Rhayader – 1
Angela Davies – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Jeremy Snook – Propel – Not Politics as usual
Talgarth – 1
William Denston Powell – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Peter Graham Weavers – Welsh Conservative
Talybont-on-Usk – 1
Anita Louise Cartwright – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Charles De Winton – Independent
Judith Evans – Welsh Conservative
Glasnant Morgan – left blank
Tawe Uchaf – 1
Arianwen Harris – Welsh Conservative
Davis Arnold Thomas – Welsh Labour
Ynyscedwyn – 1
Susan McNicholas – Welsh Labour
Peter Walsh – Welsh Conservative
Yscir with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew – 1
Raiff Devlin – Welsh Liberal Democrat
Iain McIntosh – Welsh Conservative.