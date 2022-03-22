Shoppers appeal to Chancellor to dish out some urgent help

'We have people relying on food banks to eat' - Stephen Dullson with Apollo

When the Shropshire Star hit the streets of Shrewsbury on Monday, shoppers called for a range of measures to help their hard hit wallets and purses... and to help the more vulnerable, too.

"We're the fifth richest country in the world and yet we have people relying on food banks to eat," said Stephen Dulson, aged 59, of Belle Vue, Shrewsbury.

"They should cut fuel duty, and tax the oil companies who make billions of pounds.

"The price of a barrel of oil has dropped and yet the price at the pumps has not. They should be taxed."

Mr Dulson, who owns Apollo the dog, was discussing the issue with friends as they sat in The Square.

Karen Roberts, aged 52, of Sundorne, in Shrewsbury, said she "felt sorry for carers" who had to drive around to help people.

"They might only be getting £9.50 per hour and half of it is being spent on fuel," she said.

"They have got to do something to help the vulnerable because they won't be able to manage.

"My dad pays £200 a month on heating and that is going to go through the roof."

There was a healthy debate going on in the Hewings household over what Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak can do to help during his mini budget on Wednesday.

Neil and Antonia Hewings

Neil Hewings, 59, said that maybe income tax allowances could be raised or fuel duty cut, and more could be done to help people with gas and electricity bills.

"I think fuel duty is the big one he could help with," said Mr Hewings, of Bicton Heath, near Shrewsbury.

"It cost £91 to fill up my car... but when I go abroad the price of fuel is so much cheaper than here.

But his wife, Antonia Hewings, 62, took into account what is happening in Ukraine and other parts of the world when she said: "These are all first world problems compared to Ukraine. We have also got to pay for the costs of the pandemic somehow.

"On fuel duty we must also be more aware of climate change. Everything needs more money, from the police to the NHS."

Faye Broadway

Faye Broadway, 46, from Madeley, Telford, called for the fuel price to be capped.

"The Government should take a stand and stop it escalating out of control," she said.

"My partner has seen a dramatic rise in the cost of a tank of fuel, so something could be done to help out on that."

Cyclist David Martin

Cyclist David Martin, 48, from Copthorne, believes there is a simpler solution to the issue of rising fuel prices.

"People should use their cars less," he said.

Mr Martin has owned his bike for 25 years but only in earnest for the last three or four.

"Now I use it all the time and ride hundreds of miles," he said.

"Other people should move to do it too," he said.

But he had a warning about driver behaviour on the roads for anyone thinking of adopting his advice.

"In lockdown, when the roads were empty, everyone was polite to each other," he said.