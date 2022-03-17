Telford MP calls for tax cuts on fuel and energy

Lucy Allan MP said she was concerned about the impact of rising prices on household bills

Telford MP Lucy Allan said the rising cost of living "is fast becoming the biggest issue facing business and residents in Telford".

The Conservative MP said she was concerned that rising prices across the economy are "creating serious challenges".

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had a major impact on energy, fuel and commodity prices, exacerbating the squeeze on household budgets.

Ms Allan said she hoped to see planned tax rises put on hold and for the Government to introduce a temporary reduction VAT, duty and green levies on energy and fuel.

She said that reducing VAT and green levies would help to "accelerate economic growth which is crucial to fending off recession".

She said: "The war in Ukraine is driving a fuel and energy crisis and causing inflation across a range of goods and services, with construction businesses particularly hard hit.

"I hope to see this addressed in the forthcoming Spring Statement, with a focus on reducing taxes, levies and duties wherever possible. I do not support increasing taxes only to return that cash to individuals on low and middle incomes in the form of Govt cash back and support schemes.