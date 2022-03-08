'Plenty to celebrate' at Shropshire Council on International Women's Day

Lezley Picton is the first female leader of Shropshire Council

It comes as the day often allows people to reflect on the contributions of women, the progress that has been made and the road ahead in tackling issues such as equality.

Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, is the first female leader in Shropshire and represents part of just 17 per cent of female leaders in England, with women making up only around 35 per cent of all councillors in England, according to the LGA.

In Shropshire, two of the four executive directors are women, more than half of the senior leaders at the council are female and approximately three quarters of council staff are women.

The council said that everyone, regardless of gender, has the right to live and flourish without fear or prejudice, and to feel respected and valued - and that the council is committed to women’s advancement and openly embrace a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace and the communities the council serves.

Councillor Picton said:“There is plenty to celebrate, not only on International Women’s Day but each and every day.

"We have so many incredible women within the council and indeed within our Shropshire communities.

“As a female in a leadership role, I believe we can collectively work together to break the bias that women may experience within the workplace and in society and accelerate women’s equality.

“Through actively sharing experiences, celebrating achievements, increasing the visibility of what is possible and creating a supportive and inclusive culture, we can inspire more women to realise and achieve their ambitions.

“In every area of our organisation, women are visionaries, innovators, entrepreneurs, mentors and advocates, who drive new ways of thinking and doing.

"I am thrilled that increasing numbers of women are trailblazing in sectors historically being viewed as ‘men’s’ jobs.