Flag of Ukraine - available under creative commons licence - by UP9.

At the end of a council meeting on Thursday, March 3, an emergency motion was brought before councillors by Liberal Democrat Councillor John Morris and seconded by Plaid Cymru group leader Councillor Elwyn Vaughan to support Ukraine.

Cllr Morris said: “It’s a truly terrible week in Ukraine. Elwyn and I feel as a council we need to say something.”

Cllr Vaughan said: “I have a Ukrainian neighbour and I’m well aware of the stresses and strains on her and her family.

“All we want is to send a clear message from Powys that we are standing up for democracy with our friends and colleagues in Ukraine.

“Even after a fortnight where we’ve seen in this council a lot of tensions and arguments, after all that we have the privilege to stand up for democracy where in other places in Europe, Russia is trying to choke democracy.”

Finance portfolio holder Councillor Aled Davies wanted to tweak the motion so that more reference was made to Vladimir Putin.

“Russia is a very proud country that has been completely sold down the river by that dictator”, said Cllr Davies.

Councillor Stephen Hayes added that he would also like to see Russia replaced with “Russian armed forces.”

Cllr Hayes said: “Many Russians are deeply ashamed of the action their country has taken and they feel misled by the actions of their leader.”

Councillor Peter Lewis, chairman of the Powys Pensions and Investments committee said that the investments in Russian companies would be divested (sold) as soon as possible.

Cllrs Morris and Vaughan agreed to tweak the motion which was unanimously supported.

The original motion read; “We will all have been horrified by the action of Russia in invading Ukraine and the huge loss of life.

“As a council we need firstly to condemn the Russian action and secondly to cease any business contacts with Russia.

“I understand that our pension fund has some exposure to Russia via some of the companies we invest with. I also know that officers are active in identifying the position.

Can I have your support and that of Powys County Council to ensure that we disinvest of any exposure or investment in Russian companies.

I would like to propose: that Powys County Council condemns the actions of Russia in invading Ukraine and does everything it can to support Ukraine and its people.

The council requests the Powys Pensions and Investment Committee and the Wales Pension Partnership to consider disinvestment any exposure or investment in Russian companies.