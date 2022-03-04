Campaign the keep the name of the Wrekin in parliament goes to the boundary commission

The Wrekin

The MP says moves to change the name of his constituency to Wellington and Newport are unnecessary and says the Wrekin sums up the area, geographically and historically.

A boundary commission inquiry in Stafford has been taking comments about various boundary change suggestions for parliamentary constituencies.

As well as changing the name of the Wrekin, proposals also include taking Hadley out of the boundary.

Mr Pritchard said: "I argued that Hadley should remain within the constituency as it has strong, historical links to Shropshire rather than Telford."

But it was the name change that Mr Pritchard says has won cross party support within the area.

"The Wrekin has been a parliamentary constituency from more than 100 years and sums up the area perfectly," he said.

"It conjures up All Friends Around the Wrekin whereas Wellington and Newport simply highlights two very different areas while excluding all the other areas. Also those two towns are both in Telford whereas Albrighton and Shifnal are in Shropshire.

"The the two areas that are intended to be moved into the constituency, Cheswardine and Hodnet, are also in Shropshire."

Mr Pritchard said that The Wrekin was hugely important to the constituency geographically, historically and also in literature.

"And of course the Wrekin can be seen from every point in the constituency. It is a very special place."