Council to adopt policy for new parent councillors

Councillor Dan Thomas.

Dan Thomas was elected to represent Much Wenlock last May, just five months before the birth of his son Eric.

But having been elected knowing his wife was pregnant, Councillor Thomas soon discovered there was no policy in place – and no legal right – for councillors to take parental leave.

While it did not impact him being able to take time off, he realised the lack of clarity over the issue may be an obstacle in the way of younger people, especially women, coming forward to join the council.

Councillor Thomas, a Conservative councillor, took the matter up with leader Lezley Picton and cabinet member for resources Gwilym Butler.

The result is that Shropshire Council is set to agree a new parental leave policy at a meeting later this week, setting out the arrangements for councillors who have a baby or adopt a child while in office.

Councillor Thomas said: “It’s not going to change anything dramatically, but it is going to reduce barriers.

“A four-year term is such a long time. You want people to be able to join, and if they end up pregnant, they know there’s something in place.

“It also means that for people on the outside looking in, wondering, ‘if I did this, what am I going to do if my lifestyle changes?’, they can see there is a policy.”

Councillor Thomas hopes the step will encourage more young people to stand for election.

He said: “When I got elected in 2021 there were two councillors under 30. I have since turned 30, so now there is only one.

“The mid 20s to early 30s is a key demographic that’s under-represented on the council, and things like paternity and maternity leave could be a real issue, there so it’s something we really need to address.

“I want to make it a bit more normal to see younger people in politics.”

The draft policy confirms councillors will be entitled to their full allowance of £1,000 a month for the duration of their leave.

In addition, councillors who get a ‘special responsibility allowance’, such as members of the cabinet, opposition group leaders and committee chairs, will continue to receive this in full.

Councillors who give birth or adopt through an approved agency will be entitled to six months leave, while councillors who are the father, child’s other parent/carer or mother’s partner will get two weeks.

Additional time off will be allowed in cases where a child is born prematurely, and extended periods of leave may be granted in other circumstances with prior approval from the council.

The policy says that in cases where a councillor is taking shared parental leave from their employment, “every effort will be made to replicate such arrangements”.

However the ‘six month rule’, whereby a councillor automatically loses their seat if they fail to attend a meeting for six months, will continue to apply unless an extension is agreed by the council in advance.

Councillors intending to take leave will be expected to make arrangements for other members to cover their ward casework during their time off, if necessary.

Councillor Thomas said he did not think this would be an issue.

He said: “My experience was positive despite not having the policy. Claire Wild (councillor for the neighbouring Severn Valley ward) covered me and I will be forever grateful.

“We need to make sure that’s replicated across the council. Across all the party groups, the majority of people who are councillors are there for the right reasons, and would gladly cover someone who was going on maternity or paternity leave.

“We would all be willing to help each other out to do the best for our residents.”