Shropshire Council urged to fight to save Whitchurch driving test centre

Councillors from across north Shropshire have voiced their anger at the decision by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to close the centre on April 10, which they say will put local learners at a disadvantage.

A motion to be voted on by the full council next week would see the authority contact the Transport Secretary to urge him to step in and halt the planned closure.

It comes after an appeal by council leader Lezley Picton to DVSA chair Nick Bitel was knocked back earlier this month.

Whitchurch North councillor Tom Biggins, who has put forward the motion, said the DVSA’s decision was of the “utmost concern”, particularly as there had been no consultation.

He said: “The loss of the centre removes a vital service from a large part of the Shropshire Council area, including Whitchurch, Market Drayton, Wem, Ellesmere, Hodnet, Prees and all the countryside in between.

“In addition, pupils come over the border from Bronington, Penley and Hanmer in Wales, and from Malpas, Marbury, Wrenbury and Audlem and all the surrounding countryside in south Cheshire.

“The nearest test centres will be at Crewe, Wrexham or Shrewsbury."

Councillor Biggins added: “Pupils will need to travel to a new driving test town to have familiarisation lessons with the road layout before taking a test.

“This will have the discriminatory effect of increasing the cost for a pupil, due to the extra travel time of going to and returning from a new venue with a driving instructor before the lesson or test can take place.

“For example a car journey to Crewe can take 45 minutes to one hour, each way, dependent on traffic.

“This closure will not only cause a massive inconvenience and extra travelling cost for all individual learner drivers and driving instructors in the future, but it will also remove a local service that provides economic benefit to our area.

“This decision is arbitrary, unfounded on economic grounds, and we believe this closure goes against the Government’s policy of levelling up.

“The detrimental effect to the local area of closing the Whitchurch Driving Test Centre is disproportionately severe and will not provide a ‘customer-centred service’ for our area.”

The motion has been supported by councillors Geoff Elner, who represents Ellesmere, Ian Nellins, of Market Drayton West, and Chris Schofield, of Oswestry East.

It reads: “Shropshire Council calls on the Secretary of State at the Department for Transport to reverse the decision by the DVSA to close the Driving Test Centre in Whitchurch on April 10 and to instruct the DVSA to maintain a driving test centre in Whitchurch to ensure parity of opportunity for residents across the north of Shropshire and adjoining areas.”

The motion will be discussed at a meeting of the full council next Thursday.

The DVSA says it took the decision to shut the centre as the lease is ending soon and there are alternative facilities nearby.

But the announcement has sparked outcry among local learners and driving instructors, and a petition against the closure, started by driving instructor Bill Hancock, has been signed by more than 3,000 people.