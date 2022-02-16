Shropshire preparing fresh funding bid to support homeless

The authority is bidding for money in the next round of Rough Sleeper Accommodation Programme funding. According to the authority, there are seven "verified" rough sleepers in Shrewsbury and one in Oswestry. It comes after Telford & Wrekin was confirmed to be getting £410,000 in the latest funding round.

Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "The Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme (RSAP) is an ongoing programme of funding with different rounds.

"Shropshire Council is intending to bid in Round 5, which closes in April 2022, and is currently working on its bid.

"We are also in the final stages of our Rough Sleeping Initiative 5 funding application (RSI5) which closes at the end of this month. This will enable us to continue to fund our rough sleeper team as well as hopefully funding a mental health support worker.

"At present we are doing a significant amount of work to improve and increase our temporary accommodation options across the county. The RSAP round 5 and RSI 5 funding is in addition to the work being undertaken around temporary accommodation and would enable better move on options and ongoing support for individuals who are homeless.

"As of February 7, there were seven rough sleepers in the Shrewsbury area and one in the Oswestry area. All verified rough sleepers have been offered accommodation and have either refused that option or unfortunately lost it through their own actions.

"Our dedicated rough sleeper team undertake outreach, along with Shrewsbury Ark and other partners, on a daily basis offering advice, assistance and support to anyone who is currently out. We have also opened our Severe Weather Provision twice so far this winter.

"If anyone sees someone sleeping out, we ask that they report this via the council’s out-of-hours number 0345 678 9005 or via Streetlink."

After the latest funding recipients were confirmed, Eddie Hughes, minister for housing and rough sleeping said: "One person sleeping rough on our streets is one too many, and more is needed to help people who find themselves in this terrible situation.

"That’s why I’m delighted to announce this funding for the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, which is supporting people to access housing and, crucially, specialist support to rebuild their lives and become independent again.