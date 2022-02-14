Future Fit: MP asks about effects of hospital shake-up delays on death rates

Daniel Kawczynski

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski frequently voiced concerns about delays to the reorganisation of Shropshire's two main hospitals.

The proposals, which would see Royal Shrewsbury Hospital become the main centre for emergency services, and Telford Princess Royal Hospital become a centre for planned care, have been subjected to a number of delays since they were first mooted nine years ago.

Proposals to replace the 24-hour A&E unit at Telford with an "urgent care centre" have been met with fierce opposition, with Telford MP Lucy Allan, Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard and Telford & Wrekin council leader Councillor Shaun Davies all calling for the service to be retained.

In 2018, the Government allocated £312 million for the scheme, but the money as yet to be released amid concerns that the cost of the proposals have now risen to more than £500 million.

Mr Kawczynski, a vocal supporter of the project, has written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid asking what assessment his department has made on the effect of the delays on the mortality rate.

Health minister Edward Argar said the department was looking into his enquiry, but warned that an answer would take some time.

"The department has indicated that it will not be possible to answer this question within the usual time period," said Mr Argar.