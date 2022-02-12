Mark Andrews on Saturday: Frack to the future, and a purr-fect example of modern-day madness

Fracking protesters have got their way

We all know large-scale burning of fossil fuels cannot go on forever, and we must invest in both renewable and nuclear energy. The recent breakthrough on nuclear fusion could be the answer, but it's a long way off. Right now, we need a sensible strategy to manage the transition. The abrupt end of coal as an energy source has left us at the mercy of fluctuating gas prices, hence the recent rise. Turning our back on the chance of greater self-sufficiency is pure folly.

Also, how many of the 'activists' who spent the summer months protesting about fracking and supporting Extinction Rebellion, are now complaining about the choice between 'heating and eating'?

That's it. He must go. Up until now I had largely sat on the fence about Partygate. But if the report in the Daily Mirror is true, Boris Johnson has crossed the line. According to the newspaper, police have seen pictures of Mr Johnson swigging from a can of Estrella. Estrella? From the can? What sort of savage is he? And don't give me the old "Winston broke rules too". Churchill would at least have broken the rules with a bit of panache. He wouldn't have thrown his career away for a can of ghastly mass-produced lager.