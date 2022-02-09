Increase in Welsh Government's winter support scheme

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 02/03/2020 - Ken Skates AM Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, visits Electric Classic Cars in Newtown to discuss the future of Electric vehicles..

Ken Skates, MS, said people in Clwyd South were already feeling the squeeze because of cuts to universal credit and rising prices.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt announced the increase.

She said the one-off payment was to support eligible households with rising energy bills and costs is part of the Welsh Government’s bespoke Household Support Fund.

She said this was providing £51m of targeted support for families and the most vulnerable in society.

Mr Skates said: "People who have already received a £100 payment under the scheme do not need to anything – they will receive a further £100 soon.

"Local authorities will process new applications from eligible households."