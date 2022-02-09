Notification Settings

Increase in Welsh Government's winter support scheme

By Sue AustinChirkPoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

Clwyd South member of the Senedd, Ken Skates, has welcomed news that the Welsh Government's Winter Fuel Support Scheme payment will be doubled to £200 as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 02/03/2020 - Ken Skates AM Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, visits Electric Classic Cars in Newtown to discuss the future of Electric vehicles..
Ken Skates, MS, said people in Clwyd South were already feeling the squeeze because of cuts to universal credit and rising prices.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt announced the increase.

She said the one-off payment was to support eligible households with rising energy bills and costs is part of the Welsh Government’s bespoke Household Support Fund.

She said this was providing £51m of targeted support for families and the most vulnerable in society.

Mr Skates said: "People who have already received a £100 payment under the scheme do not need to anything – they will receive a further £100 soon.

"Local authorities will process new applications from eligible households."

He said the Welsh Government will also make an announcement soon on what it will do with its £175m share following the council tax rebate announced for England this week.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

