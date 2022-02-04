Shrewsbury MP wants Michael Gove to meet with Shropshire Council over levelling up money

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said he wanted talks between the council and the government to ensure its bids for Levelling Up funding are successful

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, said he had met with Mr Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, in the wake of Shropshire Council's disappointment at not being considered for funding through a 'County Deal'.

Mr Kawczynski said he now wanted councillors and Shropshire Council officers to meet with the minister and find out what needs to be done to ensure a successful bid.

He said: "I have met with Mr Gove, with Philip Dunne, and we reiterated that it is essential for Mr Gove to communicate directly with the leader of the Council Lezley Picton, and Councillor Ed Potter.

"We are securing a meeting with Mr Gove and we will be present with them.

"I want Mr Gove to explain why we have failed for a second time and what we need to do differently so that in the next round, which I have been told is in the spring, we will finally get the money."

Mr Kawczynski said he hoped that discussions would ensure that Shropshire Council can access money from the Government's flagship 'Levelling Up' programme – which aims to bridge the gap between the poorest and richest areas of the UK.

The Shrewsbury MP said: "I do not expect there to be a cigarette paper between Mr Gove and the leadership of Shropshire Council as to what is required, what is the optimum way of negotiating this process, what do they need to do differently, because we cannot afford a third round with Shropshire not getting the levelling up funding required."

After the publication of the Government's white paper on 'Levelling Up' earlier this week, which included no new projects for Shropshire, Councillor Potter said the authority felt "overlooked" and "taken for granted" by the Government.

It had asked to be considered for submission of a 'County Deal' but was not invited to bid.

Nine other areas across the country were asked to bid.

In response a spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, said they appreciated the council's frustration, but that more areas would be invited to bid for the deals, with the next round in spring.

He said: "We understand that some people in Shropshire may be disappointed not to have been invited to negotiate an early County Deal.