MP hails 'Levelling up' potential to boost region

Lucy Allan MP has welcomed the publication of the plans

Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allan welcomed the government's publication of its 'Levelling Up' white paper – which sets out plans to close the gap between the country's poorest and richest areas.

The announcement has included significant funding for Wolverhampton, something Ms Allan says will have a knock-on effect across the region.

She also said local businesses could benefit from an increased fund to back businesses, while pointing to the allocation of £23m from the Town's Fund as a major boost for Telford.

Ms Allan said: "I warmly welcome the scope and ambition of the Levelling Up White Paper announced today. Our area is part of the West Midlands, one of the areas set to benefit the most from the plans announced today.

"Residents will already know that Telford is to benefit from millions of pounds allocated through the Towns Fund to fund a new Maths and Digital Skills hub at the heart of the Station Quarter in partnership with local stakeholders, creating jobs, driving skills training and creating opportunity.

"Furthermore, £400 million has been allocated to the British Business Bank’s Midlands Engine Investment Fund to support access to finance for SMEs across the region, including in entrepreneurial towns like Telford.

"It is important to also recognise that Telford is a key part of the West Midlands, and one of my priorities is to create greater links between Telford, Wolverhampton and Birmingham – major cities that will drive levelling up across the region. Many of my constituents work in Wolverhampton or Birmingham and will welcome increased connectivity across the region."

Ms Allan also said access to support from a 'High Street Task Force' could help regeneration of local areas, and that broadband funding would make a real difference to county residents and businesses.

She said:"Closer to home, Shropshire will also be a key recipient of Project Gigabit from June 2022, a £5 billion project to upgrade broadband speeds and connect homes, rural GP surgeries, libraries and schools. Gigabit broadband coverage across the West Midlands increased from nine per cent in November 2019 to 74 per cent in January 2022.

"Telford will also benefit from support from the High Streets Task Force providing access to expertise, consulting and help to plan our regeneration within the borough. This has been announced by Minister Neil O'Brien MP today."