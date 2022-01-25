Notification Settings

County's newest MP Helen Morgan to deliver maiden House of Commons speech

By Dominic Robertson

The county's newest MP will this afternoon be giving her maiden speech in the House of Commons.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan will be delivering her maiden speech in the House of Commons today.

Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan was elected as MP for North Shropshire in a major political shock in December.

She won a by-election after the resignation of long-time Conservative MP, Owen Paterson, overturning a 23,000 majority in the process.

It will not be the first time Mrs Morgan has spoken in parliament, having managed to interject following Prime Minister's Questions on her first day in Westminster on January 5.

On that occasion she pressed the Government over whether it would support a review of ambulance services by the Care Quality Commission. The call came amid concerns about the performance of the region's ambulance service.

Mrs Morgan is expected to deliver her maiden House of Commons speech during the discussion on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill – sometime between 1pm and 4pm today.

In her speech she will comment on North Shropshire’s history and that of its main market towns.

She will also provide her view on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

